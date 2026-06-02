NC State OF Devin Mitchell enters transfer portal

After one season at NC State, former junior college transfer outfielder Devin Mitchell is headed elsewhere.

Mitchell, a rising senior with one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning following his lone campaign with the program, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

The Edmond, Okla., native was 2-for-8 hitting with a double and a home run en route to four RBI across his 13 appearances, including one start this past spring. His homer was a pinch-hit two-run blast in the Pack’s 16-1 win over Princeton on Feb. 21, while he doubled three days later in a 27-0 blowout win over Richmond on Feb. 24.

Mitchell, who was mostly used as a late-innings defensive replacement, made his lone start as a designated hitter against East Carolina on April 28, but went 0-for-1 before being pinch hit for by Dalton Bargo. He made his last appearance as a pinch runner and defensive replacement in right field against North Carolina on May 16.

Before he arrived at NC State, Mitchell posted a .364 average with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 121 RBI across two seasons at Florence-Darlington (S.C). Technical College. He was initially committed to Charleston before re-opening his recruitment and landing with the Wolfpack in November 2024.

Mitchell is NC State’s first transfer portal entry of the offseason as the program transitions from longtime skipper Elliott Avent to Chris Hart, who was promoted from associate head coach after the 2026 campaign concluded at the Auburn Regional.