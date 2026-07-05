NC State OF Rett Johnson named to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

It didn’t take long for NC State freshman outfielder Rett Johnson to turn heads in Raleigh. From the second he arrived on campus, the scrappy player more than proved that he could hold his own at the collegiate level.

From the coaching staff to the players, everyone around Johnson raved about him heading into his first collegiate campaign. Sophomore outfielder Ty Head, who started every game as a freshman himself last spring, shared one of the most-glowing reviews before Johnson’s debut.

“He stood out to me with just how hard he works,” Head said in February. “He’s a gritty player, doesn’t get out a lot. I saw flashes of myself a little bit. I really love him. He’s a competitor, and I love that.”

The 5-foot-9 speedster used his elite work ethic and innate ability to get on base to his advantage throughout his entire freshman season. While it helped him become an everyday player and ACC Second Team and All-Freshman Team selection, Johnson’s consistent play carried over into the summer too.

Now, after impressing in USA Baseball’s 11-day training camp, filled with workouts, practices and scrimmages across North Carolina and Virginia, Johnson was named to the Collegiate National Team 28-man roster, the organization announced Sunday afternoon.

By making the team, Johnson will represent the U.S. in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, from July 11-15.

The first iteration of the new event will feature five days of games, including three days of pool play followed by the semifinals and medal contests. The U.S. will open its stay at the championship against Korea on July 11 (12:30 a.m. ET) before facing off with Chinese Taipei on July 12 (6:30 a.m. ET) and Japan on July 13 (12:30 a.m. ET). The semifinals are set for July 14, while the finals and third-place game will be played July 15.

Johnson, who led NC State with a .381 average in addition to 10 doubles, a home run and 31 RBI, will look to carry the momentum from his strong debut season into the international ranks with his USA Baseball debut later this month.

2026 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name – Position – School)

Jackson Barberi – RHP – Florida

Tanner Bradley – RHP – Oregon

Kolby Branch – INF – Georgia

Tague Davis – INF – Louisville

Hogan Denny – UTL – Indiana

Chase Fralick – C/1B – Auburn

*Trent Grindlinger – UTL – Tennessee

Landon Hairston – OF – Arizona State

Grayden Harris – LHP – Southern Miss.

Luke Harrison – LHP – Texas

Easton Hawk – RHP – UCLA

Walker Hooks – LHP – Ole Miss

Rett Johnson – OF – NC State

Andrew Johnson – RHP – Southern Cal

Gavin Kelly – UTL – West Virginia

Aidan King – RHP – Florida

Ethan Lund – LHP – Oklahoma State

*Ryan McPherson – RHP – Mississippi State

Wylan Moss – RHP – UCLA

Anthony Pack Jr. – OF – Texas

*Nico Partida – INF – Texas A&M

Derrick Pitts – OF – Cincinnati

Jackson Sanders – LHP – Auburn

Will Sanford – RHP – Oregon

JD Stein – INF – South Carolina

Tomas Valincius – LHP – Mississippi State

Ryker Waite – INF – Vanderbilt

Joshua Whritenour – RHP – Florida

* denotes USA Baseball alum