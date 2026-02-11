NC State OF Ty Head looking to build on breakout freshman campaign in 2026

NC State coach Elliott Avent had to pull sophomore outfielder Ty Head aside during the team’s second preseason practice earlier this month. It wasn’t due to a lack of effort in center field, rather the opposite: the eager second-year player needed to take his foot off the gas on fly balls at this stage of the season.

Each time a ball was hit his way, in his mind, it was going to land in his glove. Head was willing to put his body on the line like he was playing in the College World Series on a brisk February day in Raleigh, leading to Avent to share a keen piece of advice for him to use before this weekend’s season-opening series at the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge.

“Let’s cut out some of the diving and let’s save that for the game,” Avent recalled telling Head after the team’s second practice of the spring.

But that’s who Head is. His defensive intensity was critical in his breakout freshman campaign a year ago, which featured being named to the ACC’s All-Freshman squad, making the most-spectacular grabs look elementary.

From robbing Virginia’s Eric Becker by leaping at the Doak Field center field fence in early April to laying out like Superman to take away an extra-base knock for Stanford’s Temo Becerra a month later, Head’s defensive highlight reel was filled with fireworks. And each play was followed by his signature celebration by putting his two arms together to create an ‘X.’

Welcome to the “No Fly Zone.”

Cue the Ty Head highlights 🎞️#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Hv1wWG0JYS — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) May 16, 2025

Now, the 6-foot-3 outfielder is looking to build upon that with the weapon that is his high-level defense heading into his second collegiate campaign with the Wolfpack. Instead of looking to prove himself at each opportunity like he did a year ago, Head oozes self-belief, a dangerous asset for an already electric player.

“I just have so much more confidence in myself,” said Head, who checked in as the No 21 outfielder in D1Baseball’s preseason position rankings this spring. “The coaching staff has way more trust in me. I can’t wait to get out there and show what we’ve been working on.”

Head, after all, was one of just two players to start all 56 games at the same position during the 2025 campaign. Not only was that rare for anyone to do, but for a freshman under a veteran skipper like Avent? That’s almost unheard of.

Avent, who is entering his 30th season at the helm of the Wolfpack, couldn’t remember the last time he had a first-year player start every game possible. Some of that is due to injuries that pop up over the course of a long season, while most freshmen need a day or two off to reset when they get in a rut.

But not Head.

“He just plays the game so hard, and to play every game as a freshman, that tells you everything you need to know about Ty Head,” Avent told TheWolfpacker.com. “The players love him because they love his energy, they love his confidence and they love the way he wants to win and compete. That’s contagious. There’s so many things that Ty Head brings to this team.”

While Head’s defense is a critical strength for the Wolfpack outfield, he has a more than potent bat on his shoulder, too, after he hit .274 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBI last spring.

The Winter Garden, Fla., native’s biggest advantage at the plate, however, might not be when he makes contact. Instead, he has one of the best approaches in the batter’s box, unafraid to lay off offspeed pitches to get on base however he can. After all, he logged 48 walks a year ago, which were the sixth most in a single season in program history, while the total ranked led all freshmen in the conference during the 2025 campaign.

“I wait for a pitch that I think I can do damage with,” Head said. “I’m not afraid to get into two-strike counts. I feel like just believing in yourself, fighting and grinding at the plate.”

Head, who was a top-10 high school prospect in Florida after a decorated prep career, made the transition to the college ranks look easy. Now, with added confidence going into his second spring in the ACC, Head is prepared to build off the momentum this season.

It was evident with his practice approach in the outfield this preseason. He’s more than hungry for another strong year on the diamond. And to do so, Head believes every opportunity he has taken assistant Bo Robinson’s mantra “to get after it” to heart.

“We’re going to go ‘balls to the wall’ the whole time,” Head said with a grin. “I’m just going to keep going out there and competing.”