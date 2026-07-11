NC State OF Ty Head selected by Baltimore Orioles in second round of MLB Draft

After an impressive two-year run patrolling NC State’s center field with elite defensive range, a trait that earned him a Gold Glove Award this spring, Ty Head is ready for the next chapter of his baseball career.

The sophomore was with the 46th overall pick selected by Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. He’s the highest-drafted Wolfpack player since Patrick Bailey went 13th overall in 2020.

Head is coming off a productive second collegiate season in which he turned a career-best .291 batting average to go with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBI. He finished his collegiate career with a .282 average, which included 19 doubles, 18 homers and 76 RBI in his pair of campaigns in the Wolfpack’s red and white uniform.

In addition to the power surge, Head walked a career-high 57 times, which ranks second all-time in program history for a single season. He also was 26-of-29 on stolen-base attempts, the fifth-most in the ACC, to become the only conference player with a double-digit home run output and 20 or more stolen bases in the regular season.

The Winter Garden, Fla., native’s hitting prowess improved as a sophomore, which was impressive considering he’s always boasted an elite plate discipline. Head’s walk rate increased from 19.8 percent to 22.3, while his strikeout rate dropped from 11.5 percent to 9.0 year-over-year. He also turned in 13 multi-hit games with 14 multi-RBI efforts and a team-best 18 multi-run performances this past spring.

Head was one of the most-reliable players in the lineup for Elliott Avent. He was the only bat in the lineup to start all 112 games in the same position over the two seasons he was in Raleigh, serving as NC State’s go-to centerfielder from the moment he arrived on campus.

In addition to becoming NC State’s third Gold Glove Award winner, Head was an All-ACC Freshman Team selection in 2025 and an All-ACC Third Team selection this past spring.