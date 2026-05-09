NC State offer a full-circle moment for '28 3-star CG Micah Gunter: 'It was definitely very surreal'

When three-star combo guard Micah Gunter first arrived at Greensboro (N.C.) Day School, longtime head coach Freddy Johnson was quick to compare him to one of his former Bengal players. The resemblance brought a sense of joy to his Class of 2028 standout. Johnson, who is set to enter his 50th season at the helm of Greensboro Day, saw a lot of Justin Gainey in Gunter’s game. And, well, that isn’t a bad comparison to get since Gainey starred for Johnson before becoming a four-year starting point guard at NC State. Fast forward to now, and that moment has come full circle. Gainey, who is entering his first season as the Wolfpack’s head coach after being hired to replace Will Wade, extended an offer to Gunter — and his freshman teammate Grant Duggins — on Friday afternoon.