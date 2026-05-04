NC State official visit sets the tone for 3-star CB AK Crumel: ‘It’s going to be hard to top this’

There isn’t much that Clayton (N.C.) three-star cornerback AK Crumel doesn’t know about NC State. It’s the program that has recruited him the longest, entering the mix ahead of his freshman year of high school, while he grew up a fan of watching the Wolfpack each Saturday. So even though Crumel has been on the Pack’s campus in Raleigh countless times, his latest trip this past weekend still seemed to leave a lasting impression on him. It, after all, was his first official visit of his recruitment, and NC State was able to set the bar pretty high.