NC State PF Jerry Deng will enter transfer portal

NC State reserve Jerry Deng plans to enter the transfer portal, looking for school No. 3.

Deng, who redshirted this season, will have two years of eligibility. He played his freshman year at Hampton in 2023-24 and Florida State in 2024-25. The lanky 6-foot-9, 230-pounder played in eight games this season before electing to take a medical redshirt.

Deng averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 reobunds and shot 11 of 34 from three-point range for 32.4 percent in his limited time off the bench at NC State.

Deng played his best game in ironically his last game, making four three three-pointers and finishing with 14 points and three rebounds in a 108-72 win over Texas Southern on Dec. 17. Deng also had 12 points and five rebounds in the season-opening win over North Carolina Central, 114-66.

Deng was a key reserve for Florida State and scored at least 10 points in 10 games. He had 16 points in 20 minutes and shot 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 96-85 loss vs. North Carolina on Feb. 24, 2025, and then followed with 12 points and three three-pointers in a 100-65 loss at then No. 2-ranked Duke the next game. Deng finished that season with 51 points over his last five games.

Deng had a quality freshman year at Hampton, and averaged 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 39.1 percent on three-pointers (43 of 110).

Deng started 11 of 33 games at Hampton, and he scored in double digits in 16 games in 2023-24. He erupted for 37 points on 15 of 19 shooting in a 100-53 win over Mary Baldwin, a non-Division I program.

Deng had 21 points and shot 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 63-61 win over Howard for his conference-best effort Feb. 3. He also had 19 points and six rebounds in a 95-65 loss vs. North Carolina-Wilmington on Feb. 10.

Deng helped Norcross (Ga.) High win the Georgia 7A state title, where he played with Louisville point guard London Johnson. He had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in the state title game.

Deng played with the Georgia Stars in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, and elected to do a post grad year at Prolific Prep’s program in Napa, Calif., called Golden State Prep. He suffered an injury along the way, which affected his recruitment.