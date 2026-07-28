NC State picked to finish 7th in ACC preseason poll ahead of 2026 season

NC State heads into the 2026 campaign with a sense of confidence that it can compete for the ACC Championship by the end of the season.

But, if the Wolfpack does do that, it will have accomplished the feat as an under-the-radar team. And that’s exactly where Dave Doeren likes to be as the underdog.

NC State was picked to finish seventh in the ACC preseason poll, as voted on by 188 media voters, heading into the new season. Miami was the runaway favorite with 165 of the first-place votes.

The Pack enters the 2026 season after turning in an 8-4 overall mark, including a 4-4 record in conference play, last fall. NC State won four of its last five games, including three league contests to turn its season around a year ago.

Although NC State isn’t viewed to compete for the ACC title this year, the Wolfpack has a path to playing inside Bank of America Stadium in December with the trophy on the line as it boasts the easiest preseason strength of schedule in the conference, according to the ESPN FPI rankings.

And, well, according to the preseason poll, NC State will only play two teams picked to finish better than it (Louisville and Virginia) this fall. The other seven conference opponents the Wolfpack will see this season all rank in the bottom eight teams in the league’s preseason rankings.

Put simply, NC State has a manageable schedule in front of itself, a year removed from playing the most nine-win teams (7) of any team in FBS last fall. It’s up to the Wolfpack to go out and win games this go around.

2026 ACC Football Predicted Order of Finish (Media Vote)