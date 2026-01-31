NC State picks up commitment from 3-star EDGE Damaad Lewis

NC State’s recruiting fireworks aren’t over quite yet with the February signing period set to open Wednesday. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park three-star EDGE Damaad Lewis on Saturday afternoon.

Lewis, who decommitted from Florida State earlier this month, was the top target left on the board for NC State going into the final 2026 signing period. The Wolfpack prioritized him down the stretch, led by defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, to land his pledge over interest from Nebraska and USC.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior projects to play either in the Pack’s JACK or defensive end spots upon his arrival on campus for the summer session. He posted 42 total tackles, including seven for a loss, with four sacks this past fall.

Lewis was a longtime target for NC State, which made him a priority for most of his recruiting process. He took his official visit to Raleigh during the summer before he picked Florida State the first time around. But once he reopened his recruitment, it became a two-horse race between the Huskers and Wolfpack.

With Lewis’ commitment, NC State owns the No. 46 overall recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, which ranks 12th in the ACC, with its 27 total commits. The pass rusher is now the fourth-highest high school commitment in the class, according to the Rivals rankings, behind a trio of four-star prospects in Amiri Acker (No. 196 nationally), Tyreek Copper and Stephen Brown.

Who else is in the 2026 recruiting class?

NC State signed 26 recruits during December’s National Signing Day. Once Lewis inks his pledge on Wednesdya, he will join Iva (S.C.) Crescent three-star wideout Amiri Acker; Kinston (N.C.) wide receiver Tyreek Copper; Buford (Ga.) three-star running back Dylan McCoy; Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic three-star running back Noah Moss; Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth three-star wide receiver Jaire Richburg; Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal three-star tackle Brady Sakowitz; Maryville (Tenn.) three-star offensive lineman Brody Smith; Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan three-star quarterback Jacob Smith; and Kings Mountain (N.C.) three-star tight end William “Tex” Vaughn as the program’s recruits on the offensive side of the ball.

The Pack’s defensive pledges, meanwhile, include Locust Grove (Ga.) Lulella three-star safety safety Markel Aguirre; Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star EDGE Lawrence Brown Jr; Gastonia (N.C.) Ashbrook three-star linebacker Caleb Gordon; St. Petersburg (Fla.) Northside Christian three-star EDGE Jacquey Ferguson Jr; Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge safety Tristen Hill, Winter Park (Fla.) three-star cornerback Jordan Jackson; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star defensive lineman Carmelo McKenzie; Paramus (N.J.) Catholic three-star linebacker Jordan Moreta; Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills linebacker Zykir Moore; Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill Academy three-star safety Koby Sarkodie; Shelby (N.C.) Crest three-star safety D’Various Surratt; and Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College EDGE Josh Warren Jr.