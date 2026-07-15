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NC State QB CJ Bailey displays new sense of confidence: ‘I’m going to put the world on notice’

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
6h
CJ Bailey
(Photo credit: Atlantic Coast Conference)

CHARLOTTE — CJ Bailey strode into the Hilton Uptown’s second-floor ballroom with a purpose. Dressed in a custom all red suit, adorned with NC State’s Tuffy logo on the inside lining along with his signature embroidered near the pocket, Bailey oozed a new sense of confidence. It didn’t take long for him to put his refreshed self-belief on full display in front of the assembled media at the opening day of the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday afternoon.

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