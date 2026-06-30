NC State QB CJ Bailey impresses at Manning Passing Academy, leaves analysts excited for what’s to come

As longtime draft analyst Todd McShay watched the nation’s top quarterbacks go through drills at the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State last weekend, he was looking for players that just looked different.

It could have been their frame or their on-field performance, but McShay was looking for someone to catch his eye in their own unique way. And in NC State junior signal-caller CJ Bailey’s case, it was both.

At first, it was Bailey’s true 6-foot-6 frame that got McShay’s attention rather quickly. It wasn’t a rounded measurement like a lot of college football programs post on their online roster, rather Bailey was easily an inch or two taller than nearly every quarterback he stood next to.

“What does that mean? Absolutely nothing,” McShay said on his podcast. “But the first takeaway is, ‘Oh, wow.’ [It’s] off the bus type stuff.”

Once Bailey’s height had McShay’s attention, the former high-three-star recruit continued to keep him laser focused on everything he did. By the end of the viewing period at the prestigious event, which provides analysts and scouts a quality evaluation of the top quarterbacks around the country, McShay was hooked.

“You start watching him throw, to me he looks thicker and has bulked up from a year ago. The mechanics still aren’t perfect, but they look a lot better than what I’ve seen,” McShay said of Bailey. “I’ve watched enough of him to know what I was watching down in Thibodaux was different mechanically than what I had seen.”

McShay dubbed Bailey the quarterback that surprised him the most in the camp. Notre Dame’s CJ Carr earned his MVP title from the event, but the Wolfpack’s signal-caller managed to grab the headlines while competing alongside the likes of Arch Manning (Texas) and Julian Sayin (Ohio State), among a laundry list of others.

Bailey, who threw for 3,105 yards with 25 touchdowns and just nine interceptions last fall, spent this past offseason working to make his junior campaign a positive step forward to continue his upward trajectory with the hopes of playing his way into the NFL Draft. McShay believes Bailey is positioning himself to become one of the top options in the 2028 iteration of the event, which would signal a senior year form the Wolfpack’s star quarterback.

The aspect of Bailey’s performance that seemed to excite McShay the most came when he was working on play-action and throwing on the run at a station led by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“Watching him and the way the ball jumps off his hand … I’m fired up,” McShay said.

While Bailey left McShay impressed, he did the same with On3’s Wilson Alexander, who placed the Wolfpack’s quarterback on his top performers list coming out of the camp.

“Though NC State lost a lot of offensive skill players in the transfer portal, one could see why it needed to keep CJ Bailey,” Alexander wrote. “He was accurate and got the ball out quickly throughout the throwing competition to barely miss the finals. Bailey put his 18-yard comeback in the right spot earlier in the night, and he had plenty of arm strength on the deep balls. As he enters his third year as a starter, he wants to lift NC State into the ACC title race.”

Bailey, who also attended the Manning Passing Academy last summer, is set to enter a critical season in 2026. He has the chance to continue his growth under center, while also helping the Wolfpack reach unprecedented heights. The program’s goal is to make the ACC Championship to compete for the automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, which appears possible without Clemson, Miami and SMU on the schedule this fall.

And if NC State reaches that potential, a big part of that will be based on Bailey’s play. McShay wasn’t sure how much of a national title threat the Wolfpack could be this season, but he did know that Bailey will be a handful for opposing defenses this season.

“I’d be scared to play [against] him,” McShay said. “He’s dangerous.”