NC State QB CJ Bailey named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List for second straight year

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey was named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List for the second straight season, the Maxwell Football Club announced.

Bailey’s nomination, one of 81 college football players named to the list ahead of the 2026 season, puts him in the running for the award that has been presented to the College Player of the Year each season since 1937.

Additionally, this marks the third straight year the Wolfpack had a signal-caller earn the preseason accolade after Grayson McCall was honored in 2024, while Bailey was on the list a year ago.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound junior enters his third season as the program’s starting quarterback. He is coming off a productive sophomore campaign in which he threw for 3,105 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions as he guided Dave Doeren’s program to an eight-win season that was capped by a win over Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Bailey’s name is already all over the NC State record book after the first 22 starts of his career. He holds the school’s career completion-percentage record (.671), while ranking fifth in passing yards per game (220.72), seventh in touchdown responsibility (53), career rushing yards by a quarterback (494), and eighth in touchdown passes (42).

The Maxwell Award will name its semifinalists on Nov. 10, while three finalists will be released on Nov. 24. The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10, while the formal presentation of the award will take place on March 13, 2027 in Philadelphia.

2026 Maxwell Award Watch List – ACC Selections