NC State QB Jacob Smith to focus on solely on baseball moving forward

NC State freshman quarterback Jacob Smith is no longer on the Wolfpack football roster as he prepares to only focus on baseball moving forward, a program spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

Smith, who underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year, arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee. He spent time with both football and baseball, but didn’t get into a game due to his arm injury.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound right-handed pitcher logged a 6-2 record and two saves in 16 appearances between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High. He did not play as a junior after suffering a season-ending leg injury in football, while he missed his senior campaign by enrolling early with the Wolfpack this spring.

On the football field, Smith was a three-star recruit after he threw for 3,977 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions across his four seasons at the high school level. He had a breakout sophomore season with 1,498 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions during the 2023 campaign before a leg injury cut his junior year short after just two games.

Smith bounced back to return to the field as a senior, where he threw for 1,133 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games played. He completed 47.2 percent of his passes in his final high school season, averaging 94.4 yards per start.

With the move to focus on baseball, Smith will look to carve out a role in NC State’s bullpen upon his return from Tommy John under first-year coach Chris Hart.

NC State football, meanwhile, heads into the 2026 season with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: junior CJ Bailey, sophomore Will Wilson, and redshirt junior Tad Hudson, a Coastal Carolina transfer.