NC State ready to quickly turn page to Auburn after dropping opening regional game to UCF

AUBURN, Ala. — As NC State skipper Elliott Avent briefly talked to his team in the visiting dugout following a 9-3 loss to UCF to open the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park, two Wolfpack staffers were walking around distributing the team’s water-wicking batting practice tops. It isn’t the ideal setting, but after a 14-hour, 17-minute delay caused the final seven outs to be played in a 22-minute resumed game Saturday afternoon, the Pack now has a quick turnaround to get ready for No. 4 Auburn on its home field in an elimination game. For Avent, the more than two-hours of waiting in between games is the biggest challenge for his team as they look to quickly turn the page to get set for the Tigers.