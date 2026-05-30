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NC State ready to quickly turn page to Auburn after dropping opening regional game to UCF

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman35 minutes agofleischman_noah
Sherman Johnson
© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AUBURN, Ala. — As NC State skipper Elliott Avent briefly talked to his team in the visiting dugout following a 9-3 loss to UCF to open the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park, two Wolfpack staffers were walking around distributing the team’s water-wicking batting practice tops.  It isn’t the ideal setting, but after a 14-hour, 17-minute delay caused the final seven outs to be played in a 22-minute resumed game Saturday afternoon, the Pack now has a quick turnaround to get ready for No. 4 Auburn on its home field in an elimination game.  For Avent, the more than two-hours of waiting in between games is the biggest challenge for his team as they look to quickly turn the page to get set for the Tigers.

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