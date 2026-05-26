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NC State reeled in Slovenian F Robert Jurković. What’s next for Justin Gainey’s squad?

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Robert Jurkovic
(Photo courtesy of FIBA)

NC State’s coaching staff has worked under the radar to keep filling out the rest of its inaugural roster in Raleigh. The Wolfpack’s most-recent addition, Slovenian forward Robert Jurković, was the latest example of that.  Jurković hadn’t been tied to the Pack publicly before news of his commitment broke Monday morning. The 23-year-old fills a critical need in the team’s frontcourt, providing depth to the set of bigs with a chance to possibly earn a starting nod as he makes the transition to college basketball.  Let’s take a look at what his commitment means for NC State and what the program has left to do before heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

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