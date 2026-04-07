NC State reserve PF Colt Langdon enters transfer portal

After spending most of the 2025-26 season battling injury, NC State reserve power forward Colt Langdon will look elsewhere to continue his collegiate career. He entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

Langdon, a former Butler transfer, appeared in six games before suffering an injury. He underwent surgery during the season and did not return, opening the door to apply for a medical waiver moving forward. But as of now, Langdon has three seasons of eligibility remaining with the possibility of having a fourth.

The Raleigh native made two free throws while he missed all four field goal attempts in his half dozen appearances during his redshirt freshman with the Wolfpack. Langdon played a season-most five minutes against NC Central in the season opener, while he logged more than three minutes in one other outing (four minutes against Liberty on Dec. 10).

The 6-foot-7 forward, who was originally a Class of 2025 recruit, reclassified to join the Butler a year early after committing to Butler over the likes of LSU, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Although he didn’t appear in a game with the Bulldogs, Langdon was a local star during his high school career at Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook. He averaged 26.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks as a junior in his final season with the Wildcats, a tenure in which he set the program’s scoring record with 1,758 points.

Langdon’s 738 points as a junior remains Millbrook’s most-prolific scoring campaign ever, while he finished his prep career as a 37 percent 3-point shooter.

NC State’s transfer portal entries

Langdon is the third NC State player to enter the transfer portal since it opened Tuesday morning. He joins freshman shooting guard Matt Able and reclassified freshman wing Cole Cloer, both of which announced their intentions to enter in the days leading up to college basketball’s free agency market.

The Wolfpack’s roster churn follows Will Wade’s exit from the program after one season after he accepted the head coaching job at LSU. NC State hired former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey to lead the program, introducing him as the next head coach last Wednesday in Raleigh.