NC State retains starting OL Teague Andersen, Spike Sowells for 2026 campaign

Sometimes the best transfer portal additions are the ones that a team retains. In NC State’s case, it started with rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey. Now, the Wolfpack can add two more critical pieces to that department: tackle Teague Andersen and center Spike Sowells.

The two announced their return via social media Monday night, a critical win for Dave Doeren and the Pack going into the 2026 season after the program lost its other starting tackle, Jacarrius Peak, to the portal Sunday evening.

Andersen, a former Utah State transfer, was a stabilizing force along the Wolfpack’s offensive front in his first season in Raleigh. He started 12 of the 13 games, missing just the penultimate regular season game against Florida State, while he gave up just one sack all season (at Notre Dame in Week 7).

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman arrived to the Wolfpack last offseason after a standout two seasons at Utah State. He appeared in all 12 games with seven starts — five at right tackle, one at left tackle and one at center — in 2023. Andersen then emerged as the Aggies’ top right tackle with 12 starts at the position in 2024 as he allowed just 10 quarterback pressures in 474 pass-blocking snaps.

While Andersen is set to return for his final season of collegiate eligibility, Sowells is looking to build off his standout freshman year with the Wolfpack.

Sowells, a former-four star recruit out of Louisville (Ky.) Male, appeared in nine games with six starts in his first taste of college football this past fall. He began the season as a part of the Pack’s guard rotation, but became the starting right guard in Week 5 and was the primary player at the position the rest of the season.

Doeren, the Pack’s 14th-year coach, raved about Sowells after he earned the top spot on the depth chart early in his freshman year.

“I know those other kids will come back and work hard to compete,” Doeren said. “But you have to put it on film in practice and then you get in the game, and the game has to showcase what kind of player you are. That is, ultimately, your resume for playing time. [Sowells] did a great job. I’m proud of him and I know he’ll get better as he continues to play.”

The 6-foot-2, 312-pound offensive lineman conceded just nine quarterback pressures, which led to seven hurries and two sacks, this past fall. Although he was featured at guard as a freshman, Sowells is expected to become NC State’s go-to center in the years to come.

As Andersen and Sowells have their decisions to return made public, it’s a major boost to the Wolfpack’s offensive line moving forward. The two starters will likely be joined by ECU transfer tackle Jimarion McCrimon, who committed Monday evening, while the two guard spots are still up for grabs going into the 2026 season.