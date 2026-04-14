NC State reunited QB CJ Bailey with his childhood friends, teammates via transfer portal. So far, it’s been a hit

It started as they were beginning to commit to colleges as teammates at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep. Quarterback CJ Bailey, an NC State pledge, was pleading with his longtime teammates to join him in the college ranks to take their decade-long chemistry to the next level. “You need to come with me to NC State,” Bailey recalled telling them. But it wasn’t effective. Wideouts Chance Robinson and Joshisa Trader landed at nearby Miami, the program that tried to flip Bailey up until signing day but he remained firm on going to NC State. Running back Davion Gause, meanwhile, was headed to the Triangle, but to suit up for North Carolina. Bailey believed the group would be able to do big things together. After all, that quartet won nearly every youth national championship they played for growing up on the Miami Gardens Ravens. The signal-caller believed that same success could follow in college. While the four players went their separate ways to begin their collegiate careers, life has a way of pulling like-minded people together. And after two seasons, the quartet reunited on the same team once again, just this time at NC State.