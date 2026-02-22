NC State RHP Jacob Dudan aimed to become a starter. He’s more than impressed in his first two weekend appearances

Jacob Dudan didn’t look to be laboring in his red pinstriped uniform. His fastball still hit 97 mph like usual and his devastating slider was still keeping Princeton’s batters off balance as it tends to do to most opposing teams. If someone didn’t know what inning it was, they’d likely think it was the second or the third with the way Dudan was tossing. It wasn’t. This was the seventh inning, and NC State’s dominant righty was more than workman-like in his ability to keep his velocity up and his off-speed pitches, including the newly-added sinker, were working well. It was a sign that was more than positive for Dudan, a shutdown reliever that starred in the Pack's run to the 2024 College World Series and flashed his dominance last season to convert to a starter this spring. He strived to enter the Wolfpack’s weekend rotation the moment the 2025 season came to a close, and after spending the offseason preparing himself for the moment, Dudan’s second appearance in his new role went as well as it could.