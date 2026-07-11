NC State RHP Jacob Dudan selected by Sacramento A's in third round of MLB Draft

Despite being shut down halfway through the season due to a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery, NC State junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan is set to begin the next chapter of his baseball career.

Dudan was picked by the Sacramento A’s with the overall 83rd selection in the third round of Saturday’s MLB Draft in Philadelphia. He joins outfielder Ty Head (second round, 46th, Baltimore Orioles) as NC State’s first two picks of the current draft cycle.

The Huntersville, N.C., native made the transition from a backend reliever role to starter this spring, immediately finding success. He boasted a 3.60 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 12 walks across an ACC-leading 50.0 innings pitched before the elbow injury.

Dudan, whose fastball was routinely clocked in the upper 90s late in his starts, posted at least 10 strikeouts in four of his eight starts this year. He threw at least 104 pitches in each of his final six starts, including 111 or more in four of his last five trips to the mound.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound workhorse used his fastball and slider as his go-to pitches, while he added a changeup and sinker in the offseason to become a more well-rounded starter to position himself as an MLB-caliber arm.

Dudan’s last start, which came against Notre Dame, was one of his top outings of his career. He cruised through nearly eight innings of work, scattering five hits with just one run allowed and six strikeouts.

Before moving into the starting rotation this past spring, Dudan was NC State’s reliable late-innings reliever. He posted a .390 ERA with 41 strikeouts and five saves in 22 outings as a sophomore in 2025, while he was a Freshman All-American in 2024 following a team-high 27 outings that led to a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 48 innings of work.

Dudan’s signature moment of his college career came in the 2024 NCAA Tournament run to the College World Series in Omaha. He opened the postseason with 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched during the Raleigh Regional, before he was summoned to the mound in the decisive game three of the Athens Super Regional to strike out Georgia star Charlie Condon with the bases loaded.

In all, Dudan earned Freshman All-America honors from both D1Baseball and Baseball America, while he was also a part of the ACC’s All-Freshman squad in 2024.