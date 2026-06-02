NC State RHP Julien Peissel enters transfer portal

After missing the 2025 campaign due to injury, right-handed pitcher Julien Peissel made his return to the mound this spring at NC State.

But while he was able to pitch once again, the former UNC Greensboro transfer’s early-season struggles seemed to limit his opportunities out of the bullpen. Now, Peissel is set to look for a new program to play for in the 2027 campaign after he entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

Peissel, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, recorded a 10.45 ERA after he allowed 12 runs on 17 hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts in his nine appearances (two starts) this season. Of the 17 hits he conceded, seven went for extra bases (three doubles and four home runs).

The Hickory, N.C., native most recently pitched the final inning of NC State’s rain-delayed 9-3 loss to UCF at the Auburn Regional on Saturday afternoon. He tossed the final frame of the 22-minute completion of the loss, allowing one hit in the process.

Peissel did start in the Wolfpack’s 11-6 upset loss to Lafayette on March 6, a game in which he was charged with five runs on three hits and two walks in one inning of work before being lifted after 37 pitches. He went more than a month without another appearance before turning in a scoreless frame during NC State’s 22-1 loss in seven innings at Wake Forest on April 17.

After allowing two runs in two innings against ECU on April 28, Peissel conceded just two more runs in 4.1 innings across his last four appearances of the season.

Before he arrived at NC State, Peissel spent his first two collegiate seasons at UNC Greensboro. He was a quality Friday night starter for the Spartans during the 2024 campaign, posting 64 strikeouts and just 32 walks with a 4.70 ERA in 74.2 innings pitched to be named an All-SoCon Second Team selection.

In his freshman season, Peissel was an effective mix of relief pitcher and starter. The righty made 19 appearances with six starts across 54 innings of work. Peissel held a 4-2 record, a 4.67 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in his first year of college baseball.

Peissel is NC State’s third transfer portal departure since the 2026 season concluded at the Auburn Regional this past weekend. He joins outfielder Devin Mitchell and right-handed reliever Landon Carr in looking for a new program to play for next spring.