NC State RHP Landon Carr enters transfer portal

NC State redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Landon Carr entered the transfer portal after his second season with the program, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

Carr, a former junior college recruit, appeared in three games over his two campaigns at NC State. He boasted a 3.37 ERA with six runs allowed (one earned) on three hits, five walks and two strikeouts across 2.2 innings pitched in Raleigh.

The Waxhaw, N.C., native made a pair of relief appearances this spring, allowing a run with three walks and two strikeouts in a 16-1 win over Princeton on Feb. 21, while he gave up five unearned runs on two hits with two walks in NC State’s 22-1 loss at Wake Forest in seven innings on April 17. He walked on the program’s senior day last month against North Carolina.

Before he joined NC State’s bullpen, Carr spent two seasons at Gaston College. He pitched 48 innings as a sophomore, posting a pair of complete games with a shutout in 18 appearances (six starts). Carr owned a 7-1 record with four saves en route to a 1.88 ERA as the region’s relief pitcher of the year.

Carr, who was previously signed with Campbell before Justin Haire departed to coach Ohio State, logged a 2-1 record with 3.05 ERA in 20.2 innings across 19 appearances as a freshman at Gaston College.

Though his time at NC State didn’t feature a significant role in the bullpen, Carr is looking for a new program to spend his final year of eligibility. He’s the Wolfpack’s second transfer portal departure of the offseason, joining outfielder Devin Mitchell.