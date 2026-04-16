NC State LHP Ryan Marohn to miss start at Wake Forest, expected to be week-to-week

NC State’s already short-handed pitching rotation is set to take another blow this weekend. Junior right-handed starter Ryan Marohn will not be available for his usual Friday night start at Wake Forest.

Marohn is considered week-to-week, a source told TheWolfpacker.com. NC State is already without junior right-hander Jacob Dudan, the routine Saturday starter, for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

A 6-foot-2, 192-pound preseason All-American, Marohn will miss his second start of the season. He was held out from pitching against Lafayette on March 6 due to bicep soreness, but returned to his normal starting schedule for the next five weeks following the skipped date.

Marohn most recently allowed four runs on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in a 10-4 win over Duke last Friday night at Doak Field. He threw 101 pitches in that outing, which marked his fourth straight appearance surpassing the century mark on the mound.

The Chantilly, Va., native has been a workhorse for NC State skipper Elliott Avent in his Wolfpack career. He owns a 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks this spring after he turned in a 3.38 ERA in 85.1 innings with 91 strikeouts and 19 walks in 14 starts as a sophomore last season.

NC State will trot out junior right-hander Heath Andrews on Friday night at Wake Forest, while junior lefty Cooper Consiglio will start on Saturday. The Wolfpack’s Sunday starter is yet to be announced.

Andrews, who began the season as the Wolfpack’s midweek starter, entered the weekend rotation on Sundays in ACC play. He made three starts to close series finales against Boston College, at Florida State and at Georgia Tech, while he moved up one date in the rotation for his past two starts. Andrews’ most-recent appearance, 6.2 strong innings with six strikeouts in the Pack’s 18-5 win over Duke last Saturday, was his first in Dudan’s spot in the rotation.

Consiglio, meanwhile, has been featured both as a starter and closer this season with 10 appearances, including five starts. He, however, became a permanent fixture in the weekend rotation once Dudan went down due to injury. Consiglio boasts a 2.75 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 11 walks in his 36 total innings this spring.