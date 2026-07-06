NC State senior target C.J. Rosser moves back to No. 1

Rocky Mount, N.C., native C.J. Rosser has returned to being the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2027 by Rivals.

Rosser, who along with Raleigh junior shooting guard native Jordan Page, just helped the USA 17-under squad win a gold medal in Turkey, with NC State assistant coaches Anthony Goins and Ogi Vasiljevic watching.

Related link: Rivals’ updated class of 2027 top 150 rankings

Rosser attended Northern Nash High his first two years, and then left for Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep his junior year. The 6-foot-9, 190-pounder plays inside and outside and has deep range on the jumper.

Rosser will be playing with Team United in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in July. The squad will play the EYBL No. 4 in Las Vegas, Nev., starting this weekend, and then compete at Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on July 14-19.

Rosser’s teammate on Team United, senior shooting guard King Gibson, is ranked No. 4 overall in the updated rankings. Gibson is originally from Greensboro, N.C., and attended The Burlington (N.C.) School for a year and a half, before leaving for Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Gibson followed Montverde Academy coach Kevin Boyle to Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Academy for his junior year.

Gibson and Rosser both were able to come home and play in the Josh Level Classic in Greensboro, and their respective prep teams played in the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Raleigh Broughton High after Christmas.

NC State coach Justin Gainey hosted Rosser for his first unofficial visit in late spring, and Gibson has been to NC State in the past.

Page is ranked No. 13 by Rivals and he has been a three-year standout at Raleigh Broughton High, and the latest star player for Garner Road. Page will be playing at the adidas 3SSB championships July 16-19 in Rock Hill, S.C.

NC State recently offered powerful center Caleb Ourigou, who played for Overtime Elite this past year and is from Woodmere, N.Y. The No. 34-ranked player plays with the New York Rens in the NIke EYBL.

One spot below Ourigou is Gibson’s new teammate at SPIRE Academy — point guard Micah Gordon of Plainfield, N.J. He plays with PSA Cardinals and Moussa Kammisoko and Colton Hiller in a potent perimeter trio in the Nike EYBL.

NC State has also been evaluating Ricky “R.J.” Moore of Huntersville (N.C.) Ambassador Christian, who ranked No. 45 in the updated rankings. Moore switched from Team United to Team Thad in the EYBL.

NC State recently made the top 10 list for powerful post player Jeremy Jenkins of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Riviera Prep, who is ranked No. 60. Jenkins plays with the Nightrydas program in the EYBL.

NC State recently offered center Jadyn Jenkins of Philadelphia (Pa.) Archbishop Wood. The 6-9 shot-blocker is ranked No. 64 overall and plays with Team Final in the EYBL.

Wing Markus Kerr also plays with Gibson and Rosser and is ranked No. 66 overall. The Charlotte native played this past year at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, and has been evaluated by NC State.

NC State target Thomas Vickery, a wing from Charlotte Myers Park, is ranked No. 115 and has an offer from NC State.