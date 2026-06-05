NC State set to face off with South Carolina in ACC-SEC Challenge: Report
The ACC-SEC Challenge has become a staple among the two leagues over the past two seasons, pitting the two strongest college basketball conferences against each other on an annual basis. NC State, however, is still searching for its first win in the dual.
Is this year the time the Wolfpack finally breaks through with Justin Gainey at the helm? It’s possible. NC State is set to host South Carolina in the annual battle, set for Dec. 1 inside Lenovo Center, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
The Pack is 0-3 in the first three seasons of the event, losing at Ole Miss 72-52 in 2023 before falling to Texas 63-59 in 2024 with Kevin Keatts patrolling the sidelines. The Wolfpack then found itself drop the critical non-conference tilt at Auburn 83-73 last season under Will Wade.
But when it comes to South Carolina, these two teams have recent history. The programs met in a preseason exhibition ahead of last season, resulting in an 88-86 NC State win inside First Bank Coliseum in Greensboro after star guard Paul McNeil Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the victory.
In the all-time series, NC State holds a 30-17 record over South Carolina with the last meaingful matchup coming via a 63-61 Wolfpack win on Nov. 23, 2007 in Orlando, Fla. This year’s meeting will mark the first such bout between the two teams in Raleigh since the 2002-03 campaign in which NC State won 76-64 inside the Lenovo Center.
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NC State’s non-conference schedule is starting to round into shape. The Wolfpack will make a road trip to VCU to complete a home-and-home, while it will play Ole Miss in a neutral-site venue in Mississippi. Gainey’s first squad will also face off against Tennessee on Dec. 6 in Nashville, in addition to a Thanksgiving trip to the Baha Mar Hoops Classic in Nassau, Bahamas.
ACC-SEC Challenge matchups
Tuesday, Dec. 1:
Arkansas at North Carolina
Auburn at Clemson
Duke at Florida
Boston College at Georgia
Wake Forest at LSU
Pitt at Missouri
Syracuse at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
South Carolina at NC State
Florida State at Tennessee
Texas at Louisville
Wednesday, Dec. 2:
Alabama at Miami
Kentucky at Virginia
Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
Stanford at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame