NC State set to hire Georgia assistant Anthony Goins to join Justin Gainey’s first staff

NC State’s coaching staff under Justin Gainey is starting to take shape. The Wolfpack is set to hire Georgia assistant Anthony Goins as the program’s offensive coordinator to begin the new era in Raleigh.

TheWolfpacker.com first reported Goins was nearing a deal with NC State on Tuesday night.

Goins spent the last two seasons at Georgia under Mike White, crafting the Bulldogs’ elite offensive scheme. His unit finished fifth nationally in points per game and was 12th in KenPom’s offensive efficiency this past season to help the program to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Although Gainey and Goins haven’t overlapped in their career, the latter’s offense scored 85 points on the former’s defense this past season in a 1-point loss to Tennessee. Georgia turned in a 51 percent field goal mark in that game, including nine made 3-pointers.

Before his arrival at Georgia, Goins spent the previous three seasons at Boston College. He also worked at Clemson, Quinnipiac, Yale and Dartmouth over his previous 11 years in his coaching career.

The Greensboro, N.C., native helped Boston College increase its win total in each of his three seasons on staff under Earl Grant. At Clemson, Goins was critical in developing the Tigers’ backcourt as he worked closely with Tevin Mack, Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor.

Earlier in his career, before working at Quinnipiac, Goins was an integral part of Yale’s coaching staff from 2014-17. He helped the Bulldogs earn the _ Ivy League title to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 54 years. Not only did Yale make it to March Madness, but it engineered a first-round upset over 5-seed Baylor.

Goins, who played basketball at Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith, is a 2008 graduate of St. John’s with a degree in Sports Management. He served as a practice player on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams during his collegiate career.