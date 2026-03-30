NC State set to hire Tennessee AHC Justin Gainey, a former Pack standout, as next head coach

As they say, all roads lead home. No matter how far one person may or may not go in their life, whether it’s for education or to go further in their career, they always find their way back to where they’re supposed to be.

And in Justin Gainey’s case, that’s donning NC State’s red and white.

The former Wolfpack standout point guard and longtime collegiate assistant, who has served as Tennessee’s associate head coach for the past three seasons, is set to hire to become the 22nd head coach in program history, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm. CBS Sports first reported the news.

Gainey, who interviewed for the job Saturday afternoon in Chicago, replaces Will Wade after he left for LSU following just one season at the helm of NC State. This will be his first head coaching position of his career following 19 seasons as an assistant.

At 49 years old, Gainey will take over a program that has increased momentum after one season under its former coach. NC State, which sold out six total home games at the Lenovo Center this past campaign, is looking to capitalize on that progress made with its newest head coach.

Although Gainey has never served as a head coach in his nearly two-decade career, he was an integral part of Tennessee’s national success over each of the last five seasons on Rick Barnes’ staff in Knoxville. The Volunteers made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances and the 2024 SEC Tournament title in his tenure, while they boasted a top-12 defense in KenPom efficiency in each of the three seasons Gainey has served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

In addition to being a catalyst in Tennessee’s stifling defense, one that allowed just 68.9 points per game leading into their Elite Eight loss to Michigan this weekend, Gainey served as the Volunteers’ ace recruiter. Gainey, most notably, signed five-star small forward Nate Ament out of Warrenton (Va.) Highland School in the 2025 cycle, while he was among the top recruiters in North Carolina. He signed the likes of Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights four-star center Jonas Aidoo, Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God four-star shooting guard Freddie Dilione, and Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star point guard Bishop Boswell.

Before he arrived at Rocky Top, Gainey served as Marquette’s associate head coach (2020-21) and was an assistant at Arizona (2018-20), Santa Clara (2017-18), App State (2010-2014) and Elon (2009-10). Gainey began his coaching career as an administrative coordinator and later director of basketball operations for three total seasons at NC State under Sidney Lowe.

While Gainey has worked his way up the coaching ranks, he was a four-year starter at point guard for the Wolfpack. He, at the time, set the record for most minutes played in a single ACC Tournament with 160 minutes during the 1997 iteration of the event as a freshman. Additionally, Gainey etched his name in the record book by the end of his college career, ranking second in career starts (103), fourth in steals (190), tied for fifth in games played (128) and ninth in assists (344).

And now, after a winding road in his coaching journey, Gainey followed a path that led him back to Raleigh. He once had the NC State faithful on its feet with his crafty play in initiating the team’s offense, and he will have the chance to do the same as the next leader of the men’s basketball program.

This story will be updated.