NC State set to host Tennessee transfer Bishop Boswell for official visit

NC State coach Justin Gainey is a busy man. The Wolfpack is scheduled to wrap up its weekend with Santa Clara transfer guard Christian Hammond before welcoming Tennessee transfer guard Bishop Boswell on Sunday, a source confirmed with TheWolfpacker.com.

Boswell, who is set to arrive on campus in the afternoon, has two years of eligibility remaining and is very familiar with Gainey. The Pack’s first-year coach was Boswell’s main recruiter out of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park to Tennessee as the No. 77 overall prospect in the Class of 2024.

In addition to Gainey, Boswell has a positive relationship with current NC State assistant Riley Collins, who previously served as Tennessee’s assistant director of player development for the past two seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound point guard currently ranks as a four-star transfer recruit as the No. 129 overall player in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Boswell, as TheWolfpacker.com first reported, had a Zoom meeting with the Pack staff earlier this week before scheduling his official visit.

Boswell is coming off a career-best campaign with 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 games played (33 starts) at Tennessee. He shot 42.7 percent from the field, including a 38.5 percent clip from 3-point distance, as a shooting guard for the Volunteers.

This past season was an improvement for Boswell, who averaged just 3.8 minutes in 28 appearances as a true freshman under Rick Barnes. He posted double-digit minutes twice, but only recorded a point in four total games before a breakout season this past year at Rocky Top.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, Boswell averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals as a senior at Myers Park. He earned HighSchoolOT All-State honors three times in his prep career, including first-team status in his final high school season.

NC State did not recruit Boswell out of high school under Kevin Keatts, but Gainey’s relationship with him is a critical attraction for him to entertain the Wolfpack in the transfer portal.