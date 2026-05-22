NC State names Chris Hart next baseball coach to succeed Elliott Avent

After NC State skipper Elliott Avent announced his retirement after leading the program for 30 years, the Wolfpack didn’t have to look far for his replacement.

Longtime assistant Chris Hart, who spent the last 11 seasons as Avent’s right-hand man, was named the 17th head coach of the NC State baseball program, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan announced. The University Board of Trustees approved his new contract Friday morning.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named head coach at a place that I love and that has become home,” Hart said in a statement. “I want to thank Boo Corrigan for giving me this opportunity and for believing in me to lead this program. NC State is a special place, and this baseball program means so much to me. I understand the standard of excellence that comes with being a part of NC State Athletics, and I’m excited to build on the strong foundation established by incredible leaders like Elliott Avent, Ray Tanner, and Sam Esposito.

“I would also like to personally thank Coach Avent for everything he has done for me, for this program, and for NC State. He has taught me so much throughout my career, and his support, mentorship, and encouragement have meant the world to me.

“I’m excited to continue developing players on and off the field, competing at the highest level, and making Wolfpack Nation proud. Our fans are among the best in college baseball, and I can’t wait to continue building something special together.”

He’s just the fifth since World War II after three of his four most-recent predecessors held the role for at least two decades each.

Hart, a 2003 Florida State graduate, served under Elliott for the past 22 seasons. He filled two critical roles within the program, working as the Wolfpack’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, seeing a direct correlation in the team’s success during Hart’s tenure on staff.

In his more than two decades in the dugout next to Avent, Hart helped NC State post an 804-463 record with 17 NCAA Tournament bids, five Super Regional appearances and three trips to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha. Hart is the second-most winningest member of the Wolfpack baseball program’s 123-year history, trailing only Avent and his 1,003 victories at the helm of the squad.

For Corrigan, who could have looked outside the program to fill Avent’s shoes, Hart was the best option.

“As I’ve watched Chris over the years, I’ve been more and more impressed with him in many ways,” Corrigan said. “He’s a nationally-recognized recruiter, has a wealth of baseball knowledge and is a great representative of our program. He loves NC State and has chosen to stay, despite numerous opportunities to leave. We could go out and search nationally for our new head coach, but I’m so glad that we didn’t have to because the best man for the job was right here.”

Hart’s impact on the program is palpable through his success on the recruiting trail. In his first season in charge of player acquisition, Hart immediately produced results with 13 newcomers, highlighted by a pair of first-round picks in right-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon (No. 3 overall in 2014 by the Chicago White Sox) and shortstop Trea Turner (No. 13 in 2014 by the San Diego Padres).

That first group, which produced a World Series Champion and three-time All Star in Turner and a three-time All Star in Rodon, set the tone for the rest of Hart’s tenure as an assistant.

Hart consistently recruited future pro prospects to NC State, which led to 18 position players hearing their names called in the last five MLB drafts. And that number will rise once again as infielders Chris McHugh, Luke Nixon and Sherman Johnson, and outfielder Ty Head are all likely to be selected this summer.

In addition to the overall success of the Wolfpack program, Hart has been instrumental in creating a pipeline of elite catchers. A former catcher himself under legendary coach Mike Martin at Florida State, Hart recruited and developed future MLB starters Andrew Knizner and Patrick Bailey, while he recently produced 2024 second-round pick Jacob Cozart as the prime examples of his work behind the plate.

Before Hart was hired at NC State ahead of the 2005 season, he spent a season as an assistant coach at St. Petersburg (Fla.) College, where he served as the team’s hitting and third-base coach. Additionally, Hart served as the head coach of the Loudoun Rangers in the Valley Baseball League in 2004.

As a player, Hart was a standout high school catcher as he earned two-time All-State honors in Florida and was named the state’s 1998 American Legion Player of the Year. He was selected in the 46th round of the 1998 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox, but elected to attend Florida State.

In Hart’s collegiate career, he appeared in 195 games (116 starts) with a .271 batting average, 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 72 RBI. The versatile player helped the Seminoles reached a Super Regional in al four of his playing seasons, including trips to the 1999 and 2000 College World Series as he played every position except for pitcher and center field in his collegiate career.

Now, after more than two decades as Avent’s go-to assistant coach, Hart has his own chance to run the program as a first-time head coach.