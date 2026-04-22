NC State set to play Tennessee in neutral-site matchup, pitting Justin Gainey against former boss

First-year NC State coach Justin Gainey spent the past five seasons on Tennessee’s staff, including the last three as the Volunteers’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator. After learning from longtime coach Rick Barnes for half a decade, the two will now spar on opposite sidelines.

NC State is set to play Tennessee in a neutral-site clash during the upcoming 2026-27 campaign in Nashville, according to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

While Gainey departed Barnes’ staff following the Volunteers’ Elite Eight loss to eventual national champion Michigan in Chicago, the 71-year-old was his biggest public supporter during the interview process with the Wolfpack.

Barnes, in fact, openly stumped for Gainey in an NCAA Tournament press conference just before NC State’s decision makers boarded a private jet to interview the former Pack standout point guard for the job he eventually landed.

“I hope he gets the job,” Barnes said in his pre-Elite Eight media availability. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey. … He has just incredible pride in his university.

“If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach,” Barnes later added in his answer. “Because he’s ready, not just for NC State, he’s ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country. He’s that good.”

Gainey was an integral part of Tennessee’s national success over the last five years. The Volunteers made three consecutive Elite Eight appearances and the 2024 SEC Tournament title in his tenure, while they boasted a top-12 defense in KenPom efficiency in each of the three seasons Gainey has served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

In addition to being a catalyst in Tennessee’s stifling defense, one that allowed just 68.9 points per game leading into their Elite Eight loss to Michigan, Gainey served as the Volunteers’ ace recruiter. He, most notably, signed five-star small forward Nate Ament out of Warrenton (Va.) Highland School in the 2025 cycle.

Now, however, Gainey will square off with his coaching mentor for the first time as a head coach in what will be a critical non-conference resume-boosting opportunity for NC State early in the upcoming season.

NC State’s history vs. Tennessee

The Wolfpack and Volunteers have met 11 times since they first squared off in 1961. NC State holds a slight 6-5 advantage in the all-time series, but it hasn’t knocked off Tennessee since the 2014 campaign.

Dec. 16, 2023: Tennessee 79, NC State 70 (in San Antonio, Texas)

Nov. 24, 2017: Tennessee 67, NC State 58 (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Dec. 17, 2014: NC State 83, Tennessee 72 (in Raleigh)

Dec. 18, 2013: NC State 65, Tennessee 58 (in Knoxville)

Feb. 7, 1994: NC State 72, Tennessee 70 OT (in Knoxville)

Feb. 13, 1993: NC State 74, Tennessee 72 (in Raleigh)

Jan. 27, 1992: Tennessee 92, NC State 78 (in Raleigh)

Feb. 25, 1991: NC State 90, Tennessee 82 (in Knoxville)

March 1, 1967: Tennessee 65, NC State 62 OT (in Greensboro)

Jan. 26, 1966: Tennessee 65, NC State 54 (in Knoxville)

Dec. 2, 1961: NC State 71, Tennessee 64 (in Raleigh)