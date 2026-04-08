NC State SF Terrance Arceneaux enters transfer portal

NC State redshirt junior small forward Terrance Arceneaux has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Arceneaux went to Houston for four years, and transferred to NC State with the expectation he’d blossom as a full-time starter. Arceneaux had started seven games out of 85 with the Cougars, and averaged 5.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, and shot 29.7 percent from three-point land. Houston finished second to Florida in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder ended up coming off the bench for the Wolfpack this season. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game, with zero starts in 30 minutes. His defensive versatility was part of his selling points when he had entered the portal a year ago.

Arceneaux topped 10 points in three games, scoring 11 against Boise State in the Maui Invitational, which was the week former coach Will Wade publicly challenged him.

Arceneaux had 12 points in a 79-71 win at Boston College on Jan. 6, and then he followed with a season-high 13 points in a 113-69 victory at Florida State the next game.

Arceneaux scored in double figures in 13 games at Houston in 2024-25. He had 10 points in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in a 78-40 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. He didn’t score in the other five NCAA Tournament games.

Arceneaux had a season-high 16 points and nine rebounds in a 78-49 win over Toledo on Dec. 18, 2024. He also had 15 points in wins over Colorado and BYU, which was his top efforts in Big 12 action.

On3.com had Arceneaux ranked No. 52 overall in the class of 2022 coming out of Beaumont (Texas) United. He also played with the Houston Hoops traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Arceneaux picked Houston over offers from Baylor, LSU, Marquette Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Christian. He additonally also had Group of Five offers from East Carolina, Iona, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Oral Roberts, UNLV, UTEP and Wichita State.

Arceneaux averaged 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks his senior year at Beaumont United, helping them win the Texas Class 5A state championship in back-to-back years. He played with Washington wing Wesley Yates. Arceneaux had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the title game vs. Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.

Arceneaux has joined sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil, freshman shooting guard Matt Able, freshman wing Cole Cloer, freshman wing Jayme Kontuniemi and redshirt freshman small forward Colton Langdon, in transferring from NC State.