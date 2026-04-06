NC State SG Matt Able to enter the transfer portal, test NBA draft stock

NC State freshman shooting guard Matt Able is set to enter the transfer portal when it opens Tuesday morning, while also entering his name in the NBA Draft with his eligibility still intact, a source told On3’s Joe Tipton.

Able, who has three years of eligibility remaining, averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on a 41.6 percent shooting mark this past season.

The former top-20 high school recruit in the 2025 cycle scored in double figures 14 times in his collegiate debut campaign, including in each of the last three regular season games. He posted a season-best 19 points with five made 3-pointers in the Pack’s 82-58 win over then-No. 16 North Carolina on Feb. 17.

Able was able to carve out a significant role off the bench, serving as a spot-up shooter with his 35.5 percent clip from beyond the arc, while he developed his game to get to the rim with his 6-foot-6 frame.

Before he arrived in Raleigh, Able was a borderline five-star recruit. He was Will Wade’s first high school commitment, helping spark momentum on the recruiting trail following Able’s decommitment from Miami last offseason.

Able put together a standout senior season at Tampa (Fla.) Sagemont Prep, where he averaged 20.4 points with 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.9 assists per game. He helped pace the Lions to the Florida 1A state title in his final campaign behind a 40 percent 3-point clip as an effecient perimeter shooter.

NC State’s transfer portal entries

Able is the first player from the 2025-26 roster to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal. The Wolfpack roster expected turnover after Wade departed for LSU after one season in Raleigh with former Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey taking over at the helm.

Able’s entry, however, isn’t a surprise. He appeared trending towards making the decision to look elsewhere by the end of the season with the transfer portal being a likely destination even if Wade returned for a second season as the program’s head coach.

Now, Able is likely to have a long list of potential suitors looking to add the high-upside player to their roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.