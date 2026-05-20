NC State signs New Hampshire transfer G Comeh Emuobor

NC State’s quest to build roster depth continues. The Pack signed New Hampshire transfer guard Comeh Emuobor on Wednesday afternoon, TheWolfpacker.com and On3 have learned.

Emuobor, a Raleigh native, has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect averaged 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds this past season for the Wildcats. He shot 41 percent from the field, while he posted 17 steals in 28 appearances with one start.

Emuobor scored in double figures 11 times this past season, including a season-best 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting at NJIT on Jan. 8. He also posted 15 points twice, doing so at Dartmouth on Dec. 3 and against NJIT on Feb. 12.

Before he played at New Hampshire, Emoubor spent his freshman season at UCF and sophomore at Iona. He logged 1.9 points and 0.9 rebounds across 10 appearances with the Knights, while he averaged 4.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 29 games (seven starts) with the Gaels.

Emoubor exploded for a career-best 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting with a pair of made 3-pointers in Iona’s 77-70 overtime loss to Merrimack on Feb. 23, 2025. That effort was a part of a critical stretch in Emoubor’s collegiate career where he logged four of his five total double-digit scoring games in a five-game stretch at the end of his sophomore campaign.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Emoubor split his prep time between Raleigh (N.C.) Enloe, Raleigh (N.C.) Ravenscroft and Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy. The No. 220 recruit in the Class of 2023 was named to the North Carolina All-State teams as a sophomore and junior, while he earned Triangle Independent School Athletic Conference MVP honors following his sophomore season.

Emuobor is the Wolfpack’s eighth transfer portal commit of the offseason, joining guards Christian Hammond (Santa Clara), Preston Edmead (Hofstra), Darius Adams (Maryland), RJ Keene II (Boise State) and Jacari Brim (App State), and forwards Eemeli Yalaho (Washington State) and Kyle Evans (UC Irvine).

NC State, as it stands now, has 11 players on the roster ahead of Justin Gainey’s first season at the helm of his alma mater. The Wolfpack has room for four more additions before its squad is at capacity.