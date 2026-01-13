NC State signs UNC transfer CB Ty White

It hadn’t been since North Carolina offensive lineman Heath Woods transferred to NC State in 1993 for a Tar Heel to become a Wolfpack player via transfer until running back Davion Gause pledged to the Pack over the weekend. It’s time to add another after UNC cornerback Ty White signed with NC State on Tuesday afternoon.

The Buford, Ga., native has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He logged six total tackles in his first 12 games played as a special teams player across two seasons with the Tar Heels.

White posted three total tackles in each of his opening two collegiate campaigns, including a two-stop performance against Clemson this past season in Bill Belichick’s debut year in Chapel Hill.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, White appeared on UNC’s kickoff coverage unit for 46 total snaps, while he logged 21 on the kick return team and 11 on the punt return group in 2024. This past season, he logged 36 total snaps at cornerback with just one on the field goal block unit before redshirting after playing in four total games.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, White was a three-star recruit out of Buford (Ga.) High, ranking as the No. 487 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He logged 53 total tackles with four for a loss, an interception and two passes defended in three seasons of varsity football action. White committed to UNC while current Wolfpack co-defensive coordinator Charlton Warren was on Mack Brown’s staff, over the likes of Michigan State, Texas A&M and Texas coming out of high school.

White is familiar with incoming NC State freshman running back Dylan McCoy, who arrived on campus last week after a standout career at Buford. The two were teammates during the 2023 season, White’s final high school campaign, which marked McCoy’s first varsity season.

NC State has now added 12 total transfer portal commitments. White is the latest addition to the group that also includes Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience. Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren and Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.