NC State slugger Dalton Bargo dealing with minor leg injury, to 'take it slow' in recovery

NC State is set to take a cautious approach as one of its top hitters recovers from a minor leg injury sustained in Tuesday’s blowout win over Richmond, skipper Elliott Avent said Wednesday.

Senior first baseman Dalton Bargo departed the win over the Spiders after awkwardly sliding into second base in the seventh inning. He wasn’t in the 14th-ranked Pack’s lineup for its 18-3 win (seven innings) over Akron 24 hours later at Doak Field.

Bargo, who went 4-for-6 with two extra-base hits and five RBI in the romp over Richmond, was in baseball pants and a red NC State sweatshirt as he watched the victory over the Zips from the dugout.

Although it marked the first time he hadn’t started this season, Avent doesn’t seem to believe Bargo will be sidelined for too long.

“He just plays so hard and tweaked a quad,” Avent told TheWolfpacker.com of Bargo. “Our trainer, Scott Ensell, made me feel good leaving last night that it was not as bad as we initially thought. Today he thought it was a little bit better. I’d just like to get him back, but we’ll take it slow. We don’t want to reaggravate that thing.”

Avent, who pulled nearly every starter from the win over the Spiders wasn’t able to get Bargo out of the lineup before his injury. Richmond coach Mik Aoki didn’t want to play with a run-rule in effect, which kept the game rolling and featured the minor injury to Bargo in the process.

“I tried to get everybody out. It was a miserable game, weather wise. We’ve had a miserable year weather wise,” Avent said. “But their coach wanted to play the whole game. You’ve got the run rule, which we did today. I tried to get everybody out and the one guy I didn’t get out was Bargo.”

NC State, which played with the run rule in its rout of Akron 24 hours later, didn’t need Bargo’s services for its second game in as many days. Its offense mashed two home runs with two doubles, while it plated at least two runs in all but one inning against the Zips.

The Wolfpack, however, will need Bargo healthy for the duration of the season, especially in ACC play, which begins next month. The program appears to be taking a cautious approach with the Tennessee transfer after he accounted for a double, four home runs and 12 RBI with a .429 batting average in his first seven starts at NC State.

Time will tell when Bargo returns to the lineup, but Avent didn’t seem too worried about a long-term injury. NC State hosts Sacred Heart for a three-game series this weekend, while it will host No. 9 Coastal Carolina and Queens next Tuesday and Wednesday in Raleigh.