NC State sprinkled throughout updated top 300 for class of 2027

The Rivals updated top 300 was released Monday, with a sprinkling of NC State targets in the mix.

Eleven players from North Carolina-based high schools made the top 300, and NC State has offered all of them. NC State is fighting for at least six of them, plus some out of state recruits that cracked the rankings.

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge junior cornerback Joshua Dobson has moved to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough and has become the No. 1 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2027. He’s No. 7 nationally.

NC State has been pursuing Garner (N.C.) High junior outside linebacker Aroson “A.J.” Randle, who has an aggressive unoffical visit schedule this spring, starting with the Wolfpack on March 13. Rivals inserted Randle into the rankings for the first time at No. 57.

Raleigh Millbrook junior edge rusher Rashad Streets has been a monster for the Wildcats, and a long-time NC State target. The No. 61-ranked Wolfpack legacy has NC State in his top six with Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina.

NC State is outside of Lincolnton (N.C.) High junior linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield, but the Wolfpack will continue to pursue the No. 92-ranked overall player. He is looking at Georgia, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Oregon and Kentucky.

Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First junior nose tackle John Archer on Sept. 11, 2024, and he is a key priority. Archer is ranked No. 113.

NC State will continue to battle for safety Davion Jones, who has moved from West Charlotte (N.C.) High to Hough High. The No.151-ranked speedster is also gifted in the return game.

NC State recently stopped by to see Rolesville (N.C.) High’s players, including junior wide receiver Anthony Roberts, who has set up an official visit to Wake Forest. The No. 296-ranked Roberts will check out Duke, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia, this spring.

NC State is trying to be in the mix with at least five out of state targets that made the rankings.

NC State quarterback targets Davin Davidson of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney is ranked No. 120 and Andre Adams of Antioch (Tenn.) High is at No. 134.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe junior defensive lineman Seth Tillman was ranked No. 131, and edge rusher Joseph Buchanon of Baltimore (Md.) McDonough School was at No. 194.

Junior tackle Nate Carson of Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High was ranked No. 273.

Two key NC State targets fell out of the top 300 — defensive tackle Nate Kamba of Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community and quarterback Gunner Rivers of Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic. The three-star Rivers is coached by his father, NC State and NFL quarterback legend Philip Rivers. Gunner Rivers was ranked No. 171 and Kamba was No. 232 in the last rankings.

North Carolina products ranked in the top 300

7. Joshua Dobson, CB, Cornelius Hough

23. Jaxon Dollar, TE, Denver East Lincoln

33. Xavier Hasan, CB, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (Notre Dame commit)

57. Aroson Randle, OLB, Garner High

61. Rashad Streets, DE, Raleigh Millbrook

92. Jalaythan Mayfield, LB, Lincolnton

113. John Archer, NT, Fayetteville Seventy-First

151. Davion Jones, S, Cornelius Hough

222. Marquis Bryant, S, Rolesville (North Carolina commit)

277. Quinton Cypher, LB, Raleigh Millbrook (Ohio State commit)

296. Anthony Roberts, WR, Rolesville High