NC State star PG Zoe Brooks had no thoughts of entering the transfer portal. Here’s why

All Zoe Brooks knows is loyalty. She’s gone to the same basketball skills trainer since she was 10 years old, while the only reason she transferred from Trenton (N.J.) Catholic to Holmdel (N.J.) Saint John Vianney after her sophomore year was because the former was on the brink of shutting down. And in an era of free player movement with the transfer portal’s popularity for players to either run from their challenges or to cash in on a bigger payday elsewhere, Brooks' mindset is a rarity. The former McDonald’s All-American didn’t even ponder looking for a new program for her senior season. Instead, she was dead set on returning to the program that she chose out of high school — the very team that she’s become the star point guard over the last three seasons in front of a passionate fan base. For Brooks, NC State is home. In her opinion, there was no reason to look anywhere else, just as she hasn’t for everything else in her basketball career to this point.