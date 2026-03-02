NC State starting recruiting process with emerging in-state 3-star WR Namajay Thompson

Junior wide receiver Namajay Thompson doesn’t have to look far to find out about NC State football.

Thompson and NC State senior safety signee D’Various Surratt helped lead Shelby (N.C.) Crest to a NCHSAA 5A state title with a 31-14 win over Wilson (N.C.) Hunt on Dec. 13 in Durham, N.C. Thompson had six catches for 61 yards, but also had two touchdowns called back for under unique circumstances.

The first score was due to the fact he hurdled a tackler on a pop pass at the 11-yard, but hurdling is illegal under NCHSAA rules. He then caught a 38-yard bomb to make up for it, but that score was called back due to a penalty.

“I’ve watched that a lot,” Thompson said. “I just wanted to score and that is all that was going through my head. It was just instinct really. I got close to him and then I just jumped. It was crazy.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder finished his junior year with 53 catches for 865 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rivals has Thompson as a three-star prospect, No. 70 wide receiver nationally and No. 17 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2027.

Thompson hopes to get better at 50-50 balls for next year. He’ll be a team leader next year. Thompson feels his hard work is paying off with scholarships from programs such as NC State, who offered Feb. 24.

“It was good and they decided to offer me,” said Thompson, 18. “It was pretty straight forward. [Surratt] was glad and he was like ‘Now, is the time to get you over here to NC State.’

“I know that [junior] quarterback C.J. Bailey is there and they just got [Miami wide receiver transfer] JoJo Trader. I don’t know too much about NC State, but they had KC Concepcion, but I know a little bit.”

Thompson plans to unofficially visit NC State for a spring practice coming up. He could also see Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Florida State and Auburn in March and April.

“I plan to go on a spring visit,” Thompson said. “I don’t know what date yet. I want see how they develop their players. Basically, I want to see the environment.”

Thompson started off at Crest, transferred to Shelby High, and then back to Crest. He was able to learn from Surratt’s recruitment and senior safety Lyrik Pettis, who picked Duke.

“It was great just seeing them go through it and it gave me hope that I could get recruited like them,” Thompson said. “

Thompson’s recruitment could be split into two parts — before December and after December.

Thompson has been offered by NC State, Boston College Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech among P4 schools since January. Charlotte, Connecticut, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Kent State also offered.

Thompson had offers prior to January from Duke, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Mississippi, Toledo, Gardner-Webb and North Carolina Central.

“Wake and West Virginia still stay in in touch and I just talked to [Duke coach] Manny Diaz the other day,” Thompson said. “Everything has been smooth. I know schools have been watching my film.”