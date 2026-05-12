NC State surges to top of 3-star EDGE Jadell Carter’s recruitment: ‘They’re No. 1’

As soon as South Fort Myers (Fla.) three-star EDGE Jadell Carter stepped off the plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport last week, he sensed a unique vibe. The laidback atmosphere that the state of North Carolina gives off seemed to put the priority recruit in a positive headspace for his NC State official visit. The small but subtle detail set the tone for Carter's first trip to see the Wolfpack. He already knew he liked the program based on phone calls and conversations, but seeing what NC State had to offer in person was the biggest test. And, well, after taking in the Pack’s hard, tough, together mantra and the team culture that oozes inside the Murphy Center, Carter was ready to put Dave Doeren’s team at the top of his recruitment.