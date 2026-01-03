NC State to host former top-50 recruit Tunmise Adeleye on transfer portal visit

NC State’s defense under coordinator D.J. Eliot thrives on having pass rushers off the edge. The Wolfpack is looking to replenish its stock going into 2026, and its latest transfer portal visitor is a player that would bolster the team’s ability to get to the quarterback next fall.

UNLV transfer EDGE Tunmise Adeleye is set to take a visit to NC State next week, his agent Ian Johnson of NIL Ace told On3’s Pete Nakos. Adeleye, who is set to visit Syracuse and Mississippi State before stopping in Raleigh, has one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman posted a care-best 49 total tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, with six sacks and three passes defended in his lone season with the Rebels en route to Honorable Mention All-Mountain West honors. He compiled 21 total tackles with three sacks in just 16 games across his first three collegiate seasons between Texas A&M, Michigan State and Texas State.

Adeleye was among the Mountain West’s top defensive linemen in 2024 as he was able to get into the backfield with ease to rack up 36 total quarterback pressures. He posted four straight games with at least one sack in league play, including a two-sack effort against Utah State.

Before Adeleye entered the college ranks, he was the No. 41 overall prospect in the Class of 2021, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, out of Katy (Texas) Tompkins High. He was the fourth-best EDGE and the No. 8 player from Texas in the cycle.

NC State is working to rebuild its entire starting defensive line after all three primary players — defensive ends Sabastian Harsh and Travali Price and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland — exhausted their eligibility after the 2025 campaign. Adeleye would be a critical part of that if he were to choose the Pack.