NC State to host New Mexico State transfer TE Gavin Harris for official visit

NC State will host New Mexico State transfer tight end Gavin Harris for an official visit, his agent Ian Johnson of NIL ACE confirmed to TheWolfpacker.com.

Harris, who has one year of eligibility remaining, will be on the Wolfpack’s campus Jan. 9-10. He also has a trip set to Syracuse for Jan. 5-6.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end logged 37 receptions for 531 yards and a touchdown in his lone season with the Aggies. He posted nine games with at least three catches, including a season-best six receptions for 97 yards in the team’s 38-20 loss to New Mexico on Sept. 27

Harris, a San Antonio, Texas, native, previously played at Central Michigan and Howard in each of his first two seasons of college football. He hauled in 11 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown with the Chippewas in 2024, while he posted 10 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Before he arrived at the collegiate level, Harris was a three-star recruit out of San Antonio (Texas) Judson High, where he logged 51 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons.

NC State is in the market for a tight end after its top three players at the position — Cody Hardy, Dante Daniels and Justin Joly — exhausted their eligibility this season. Daniels is, however, pursuing a waiver for an extra year eligibility due to his first three years at the junior college level. Harris would be an optimal pass-catching replacement for Joly, who was one of the Pack’s top big-bodied targets with 49 receptions for 489 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.