NC State to play UNC in neutral-site, non-conference matchup in 2026-27 campaign

NC State and UNC have one of the more-intriguing college basketball rivalries across the nation. Even though the two teams met just once last season in the new ACC scheduling model, and are set to do the same this year in conference play, the programs are nearing a deal to change that.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack are finalizing a neutral-site matchup inside the Greensboro Coliseum in what would be a non-conference matchup between the two teams, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm. A date is still to be determined, while the programs are also in the works of securing a title sponsor for the event.

This will mark the first non-conference meeting between the two teams since the 1977-78 season when they played in Greensboro on Dec. 3, 1977. The Pack and Tar Heels played each other three times that year.

NC State and UNC met just once last season, doing so in Lenovo Center, which marked the first time the two squads didn’t play in Chapel Hill since 1919. This year’s ACC meeting, meanwhile, will take place in the Smith Center, becoming the first time that the Tar Heels and Wolfpack won’t square off in Raleigh since 1947.

Notably, this year’s meetings between NC State and UNC will be historic. For the first time since the 1946-47 season with Everett Case led the Wolfpack to Chapel Hill to face off with Tom Scott’s Tar Heels will two first-year coaches face each other in the rivalry. Former NC State point guard Justin Gainey took over for Will Wade, who left for LSU, while former NBA championship-winning coach Michael Malone replaced Hubert Davis at UNC.

The Tar Heels are the latest high-profile addition to the Wolfpack’s non-conference schedule. NC State is also set to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship (Seton Hall, Wisconsin and TBD), while it has neutral-site matchups with Tennessee (Dec. 6 in Nashville, Tenn.) and Ole Miss (Dec. 19, in either Tupelo, Miss. or South Haven, Miss). The Pack’s only known home nonconference game, at the moment, is against South Carolina in the ACC-SEC Challenge on Dec. 1.

NC State was originally scheduled to complete a home-and-home with VCU, making a road trip to the Siegel Center in Richmond, but it bought out that contest. The Wolfpack is due to pay the Rams $190,000 for backing out of the road trip up I-95.