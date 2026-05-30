NC State-UCF suspended, to resume Saturday afternoon

After NC State’s offense struggled to break through for the first seven innings against UCF, its Auburn Regional opener was suspended in the eighth due to lightning in the area.

The two teams will return to Auburn’s Plainsman Park at 11 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET to finish the final two innings of the game with UCF leading 9-3. NC State’s Ty Head was set to bat after Chris McHugh doubled with two outs in the frame.

The Wolfpack took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning after shortstop Mikey Ryan hit an RBI single before designated hitter Dalton Bargo delivered with a two-RBI base knock two batters later.

After that, however, NC State’s offense struggled to keep the momentum going. It stranded 12 runners on the base paths through the opening seven innings, hitting just 6-for-21 with runners on and 2-for-9 with them in scoring position, which opened the door for UCF to take full control of the game.

And, well, that’s exactly what the Knights did.

UCF’s Andrew Williamson crushed three home runs in his first four at-bats, accounting for six RBI. He single-handedly powered the Knights to a commanding lead with the power in his bat, hitting a solo shot in the first, a three-run blast in the fifth and another solo homer in the seventh.

NC State starting pitcher Anderson Nance was pulled after six innings, allowing a career-high eight earned runs on nine hits with one walk and five strikeouts. He gave up three home runs in the process, which marked a career-most conceded in his two seasons at the collegiate level.

Nance, a converted reliever, gave way to freshman right-hander Sam Harris in the seventh. He was tagged for a solo homer, Williamson’s third of the night, the only hit he gave up in the 11 pitches he threw in his outing before the rain moved in.

Once the game resumes and finishes Saturday afternoon, the loser will play No. 4 Auburn at 2 p.m. CT/3 p.m. ET in an elimination game, while the winner will play Milwaukee at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET in the winner’s bracket.