NC State, UNC hoops have had some recent recruiting battles

NC State and North Carolina could have some recruiting overlap in the future with the arrival of coach Will Wade.

NC State hosts North Carolina at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lenovo Center, and one former Wolfpack target will be under the spotlight. North Carolina junior forward Jarin Stevenson will have a different role with freshman power forward Caleb Wilson out with a fractured hand. Wilson had been doing a little bit of everything for the Tar Heels in averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound Stevenson had a season-high 19 points and went 3 of 4 on three-pointers in a 79-65 win over Pittsburgh with both Wilson and junior center Henri Veersaar out. Redshirt sophomore post player Zayden High added 15 points and seven rebounds.

UNC coach Hubert Davis said Monday that Veersaar is “doing better.” Wade said the Tar Heels will be be tall and long regardless of who is playing Tuesday.

“They played well and Stevenson had a career high and High had a career high,” Wade said. “Those guys stepped in and did the job and performed at a really, really high level. When goes go down, it gives an opportunity to other guys.”

Stevenson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game this season, and he is shooting 30.8 percent on three-pointers. Davis has played him at both small forward and power forward, and appreciates his defense. He could be guarding NC State senior power forward Darrion Williams on Tuesday.

“I was really pleased with the aggressiveness of his moves around the basket against Pitt,” Davis said. “He is 6-10. Since Ohio State or maybe the SMU game, he’s been in a better rhythm, more comfortable, more confident on the offensive end. I just love when he’s aggressive.”

Stevenson started his prep career at Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood, where he joined current Brooklyn Nets wing Drake Powell in helping the program reach the NCHSAA 3A title game during the COVID year. The two freshmen got split up with Stevenson going to Pittsboro Seaforth, which was a brand new high school his senior year.

Then NC State coach Kevin Keatts offered Stevenson on Jan. 25, 2022, and he was at the first game ever at the new school, which was against Powell and Northwood. Stevenson played with Team United traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and became a key recruiting target early in his prep career. He earned offers from NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Georgetown, Missouri, Virginia and Alabama.

Stevenson ended up ranked No. 46 overall in the country by On3.com, but he elected to graduate high school in three years and joined the class of 2023. Stevenson picked Alabama and played two years for the Crimson Tide, starting 27 games in 54 contests. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game last year.

When Stevenson entered the transfer portal, speculation persisted that it could be a NC State vs. North Carolina battle, but coach Hubert Davis landed Stevenson on April 13. Stevenson’s mother was a former UNC women’s basketball player, and his father and uncle were standout shooting guards at Richmond.

“I’ve known Jarin since probably high school and his family,” Davis said. “It was a joy to recruit him the first time. Even though he decided to go to Alabama, the relationship with him and his family continued to stay the same. Just because recruits decide to go to other places, that doesn’t stop my relationship with them in regards to wanting them to do well.

“When Jarin went into the transfer portal, it was an immediate call for me. Very thankful for a second chance that we were able to recruit him.”

Stevenson and seldom-used freshman point guard Isaiah Denis are the two players NC State pursued out of high school. Denis played at Davidson (N.C.) Day.

The transfer portal has brought a different dynamic, which was played out with UNC center Ven-Allen Lubin deciding to transfer to NC State this past spring.

NC State defeated North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama and others for freshman small forward Cole Cloer, who is redshirting this season.

North Carolina was linked with senior guard Tre Holloman last spring in the transfer portal, but he visited NC State and committed.

Wade and the Wolfpack have three home games left — North Carolina, Duke and Stanford — for prep recruits to unofficially visit.

“We’ve had guys in and we are try to get a focus on getting younger guys in as we move forward,” Wade said. “We’ll continue to get guys in when we can.”