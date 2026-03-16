NC State veterans know what it takes in NCAA Tournament

The fabric of the NC State roster was built on winning at their previous colleges.

NC State senior power forward Darrion Williams, senior guard Tre Holloman, senior point guard Quadir Copeland, senior center Ven-Allen Lubin, senior point guard Alyn Breed and redshirt junior small forward Terrance Arceneaux all have played on past teams who reached the NCAA Tournament — just at other colleges. The group has gone 23-14 in the NCAA Tournament, though some missed games due to injuries.

“We have guys with experience of being in the NCAA Tournament, making it far and it shows they’ve been on a winning team,” Lubin said. “They know how practices have been. How to take care of their bodies and prep themselves to win big games.”

Each of the players have their own unique thrills and sadness from March Madness. The Wolfpack are returning to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year dip following the Final Four run in 2024. NC State (20-13) plays Texas in a First Four game against Texas on Tuesday on truTV in Dayton, Ohio.

“We talk about it all the time,” said Holloman about the thrills and agony of the NCAA Tournament. “It is an experience. We try and pull it out to the other guys. We are in a good spot in sharing with my teammates.”

NCSU coach Will Wade said part of the allure of landing the transfers was due in part to the experiences they have had over the years.

“I hope it does,” Wade said. “That was part of the idea of putting the roster together and putting the team together was to get some tournament experience, and make sure that we were experienced in these situations.

“So we have that. We’re going to lean on those guys and we need those guys to step up and come through for us.”

Arceneaux has two trips to the Sweet 16 at Houston — he was injured for the second one in 2023-24 — and fell to Florida in the national title game last year.

“I just tell them [NCSU teammates] how difficult it is,” Arceneaux said. “Just how much we have to put our families and our social life to the side. You can go on a run where anything can happen. It’s March.”

Arceneaux and the Cougars topped Northern Kentucky and Auburn, before losing to Miami (Fla.) in the Sweet 16 his freshman year.

Houston also had standout point guard Jamal Shead limited by injuries in 2024, which contributed to losing 54-51 to Duke in the Sweet 16 or else Houston could have played NC State that tournament. Houston got revenge last year against the Blue Devils with the miracle comeback. Houston had defeated Longwood and Texas A&M in the first two rounds in 2024.

Houston faced a murderer’s row last year en route to the title game. The Cougars defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee and then the comeback against Duke. Florida rallied for a 65-63 win in the national title game, which is something Arceneaux will remember forever.

“I’ll see clips here and there, but the last time was three months ago,” Arceneaux said. “It was just something crazy that I got to experience. Not too many people get to play in a championship game. Just being able to do that, ‘Dang, I was there for that.’ I just rewatched those great memories.”

Williams, more than anyone, knows how close Texas Tech could have been the team playing Houston in the national title game. The Red Raiders had Florida on the ropes, but then senior guard Walter Clayton proved too clutch in pulling off the 84-79 comeback win in the Elite Eight.

Texas Tech topped North Carolina-Wilmington, Drake and Arkansas to reach the Elite Eight.

Williams watched the Texas Tech vs. Florida game just a week ago.

“Just trying to make sure if I get in that spot again, the way I got to make the free throw or make the shot at the end, I’m ready,” Williams said. “I think about it all the time. I watch all my close games, like tournament-wise the last couple of years.

“I I told the team the other day, that second round when we got to Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, those are the two of the most fun games of basketball I’ve played — whether we won or lost,” Williams said.

Williams was also a footnote to NC State’s Final Four run in 2024. Williams was coming off an ankle injury and had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Wolfpack’s 80-67 win in the first round.

“Even when we played NC State and got blown out, like that feeling of just losing early and not playing our best,” Williams said. “If we were healthy, we would have won for sure. Our big was hurt. It wasn’t even D.J. [Burns], it was [center Ben] Middlebrooks.”

Williams also played in a First Four game in 2023, but at Nevada. The Wolf Pack got shredded 98-73 against Arizona State, who was led by guard D.J. Horne’s 20 points. Horne transferred back home to NC State and played Williams and Texas Tech in the first round the next year.

“I I think we also just want to get there for the guys who haven’t been there,” Williams said. “So they can experience the tournament. Like I think this is Paul [McNeil] or the guys who were on the team last year. They didn’t even make the ACC tournament last year. I think this is cool for them to be there.”

Holloman understands the Big Dance emotions as well as anyone. The Spartans went to the Sweet 16 his freshman year, second round his sophomore year and then made a deep run to the Elite Eight before falling to Auburn.

“It is about consistency and about effort and desperation,” said Holloman, who has played 137 college basketball games. “This can all end soon. You have to cherish these moments and be in the moment, and do whatever takes to win.”

Holloman and MSU topped both USC and Marquette before falling to the transfer-laden Kansas State in 2023. The Spartans topped Mississippi State in a No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 game, but then lost to No. 1-seeded North Carolina in 2024.

The emotions were rampant for Hollloman last year, with wins against Bryant, New Mexico and Mississippi, before playing Auburn with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Holloman came off the bench and missed all 10 shots to finish with two points in a 70-64 loss against the Tigers. He entered the transfer portal shortly afterwards.

Holloman said he watched the Michigan State vs. Auburn game a month ago.

“That drives me all the time,” Holloman said. “I laid a goose egg, and that was to go to the Final Four. I want to get there. I’m just playing like it is my last game and my last go-around. It always in the back of my mind.”

Copeland and Breed reached the Round of 32 last year with Wade at McNeese State. The Cowboys upset Clemson 69-67 after a dominating first half, but then fell 76-62 to Purdue in the second round. Copeland didn’t play in the NCAA Tournament his first two years at Syracuse, but he quickly learned what it was like to play on the big stage.

“It was amazing, just having that experience,” Copeland said. “Just being there, seeing the gym, seeing the crowd. That is the best part.”

Breed was injured during McNeese State’s run last year, but has his own past experiences from playing at Providence. Breed was able to reach the Sweet 16 in 2021-22, with wins over South Dakota State and Richmond, but then lost to No. 1-seeded Kansas 66-61. The Friars returned to the NCAA Tournament the next year before losing to No. 6-seeded Kentucky 61-53 in the first round.

Copeland said he won’t watch the replay of the loss against Purdue, but he knows what finality feels like.

“I have just put it in the past,” Copeland said. “I was just looking forward to this year, so I just put in the rearview. I like to try to move on from things.”

Lubin was in a similar position a year ago, but at North Carolina. The Tar Heels made the First Four game in Dayton and destroyed San Diego State 95-68 to advance to the first round. Lubin and UNC’s season came to a close with a 71-64 loss against Ole Miss.

Lubin has watched the replay of the North Carolina vs. Ole Miss game since it was played.

“That moment, I really want to go back to it,” Lubin said. “My first two years of college [at Notre Dame/Vanderbilt], I wasn’t able to experience that. To be on that stage and perform at a high level, that is something I want to experience for my last year.

“It was very frustrating for me because I fouled out and I knew we would lose. It was really a competitive game. I wanted a bigger role for this year.”