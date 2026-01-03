Skip to main content
NC State
NC State vs. No. 21 Virginia: 3 thoughts, a bold prediction and more

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman53 minutes agofleischman_noah
Ven-Allen Lubin
Dec 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) holds the ball guarded by Liberty Flames guard JJ Harper (9) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It’s a showdown between two of the last three VCU coaches: NC State’s Will Wade and Virginia's Ryan Odom. The former took the Rams to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in his only campaigns there, while the latter won the Atlantic 10 tournament before moving on to the Cavaliers.  While their careers have a similar stop at the fertile mid-major coaching ground, the two have not squared off with one another — until now. The Wolfpack and Cavaliers will meet for the first of two times Saturday morning in Raleigh. But before NC State and No. 21 Virginia clash at the Lenovo Center, here are three thoughts, a bold prediction and more to preview the matinee.

