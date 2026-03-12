Skip to main content
NC State went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament. It hopes to build off it moving into NCAA Tournament

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman21 minutes agofleischman_noah
Quadir Copeland
Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack players react to the loss during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

CHARLOTTE — NC State guard Paul McNeil didn’t have the opportunity to play in the postseason a year ago. This time last season, he was sitting at home watching the ACC and NCAA Tournaments from his couch after the Wolfpack failed to qualify for either event.  But this year is different. Not only is McNeil and the Pack still playing in March, but it has an opportunity to prepare itself for March Madness over the next week.  And its 1-1 showing at the ACC Tournament, including a much-improved performance in a 7-point loss to Virginia in the quarterfinals, provided a starting point for continued growth moving forward.   “After seeing what we brought to this tournament, even though we only played two games, that’s what we needed,” McNeil said. “We’re going to be fine throughout March.”

