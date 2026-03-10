NC State will face Pitt in the ACC Tournament second round. What Jeff Capel said about the rematch

After collecting two offensive rebounds in the final 14 seconds to land the game-winning bucket in a put-back from Damarco Minor with less than one tick left on the clock to knock off 10-seed Stanford 64-63, 15-seed Pitt is set to clash with 7-seed NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Wolfpack, which earned an 81-72 win over the Panthers on Jan. 24 on the road, quickly ended up on the mind of Pitt coach Jeff Capel in the moments after his team’s postseason victory inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

“Yeah, they’re obviously good,” Capel said of the Wolfpack. “They’ve been one of the better teams in our league. I know they’ve struggled a little bit down the stretch just following scores.”

In the first meeting between the two quads, NC State fell behind by as many as 9 points in the opening five minutes after a slow offensive start. But, eventually, the Pack was able to find its gear to cut the deficit to 1 by halftime.

Although it was a back-and-forth tilt for most of the game, which featured a much more physical Pitt squad bullying NC State on the glass, the Wolfpack used a 15-2 run midway through the second half — aided by a pair of threes from sophomore guard Paul McNeil Jr. — to pull away from the Panthers on their home floor.

But speaking of the rebounding battle, Pitt did seemingly whatever it wanted while it hauled in 26 offensive rebounds to score 24 second-chance points. NC State, meanwhile, only corralled eight of its own to score 8 points off them.

While Capel knows his team can be physical and win the rebounding battle — it dominated the glass with a 41-28 advantage, including 20 offensive boards that led to 25 second-chance points, including the game-winner — Pitt’s coach expects NC State to present hurdles that Stanford didn’t.

“I’m a huge fan of [Quadir] Copeland, of his competitive spirit,” Capel said. “Obviously they can score the basketball. They can shoot it. I know [Matt] Able is playing really, really well. Ven-[Allen] Lubin is playing really well. … [Darrion] Williams can really score. They provide some challenges with how well they can play off the bounce. They have really big guards.”

There’s a reason why Copeland was the first to come to Capel’s mind. He controlled NC State’s offense with ease in the first meeting against the Panthers, scored 20 points on an efficient 6-of-11 shooting with a team-best nine assists in 36 minutes of action.

Copeland, who was named a Third Team All-ACC selection after completing the regular season tied for the league lead in assists (6.6 per game), continued to remain the focus of Capel’s brief scouting report after his team’s hard-fought comeback win over Stanford.

“Copeland is a really unique player and is playing at a really high level,” Capel said of NC State’s 6-foot-6 point guard. “He can impact the game just by passing and his leadership, and he doesn’t have to score.”

Capel, who On3’s Pete Nakos has reported is on the hot seat this season at Pitt, is coaching for his job. And although he didn’t clearly state that on the podium in Charlotte, the Panthers’ head man was looking forward to his squad getting another game in the ACC Tournament.

“We’ll start preparing for them when we get back,” Capel said. “But I’m really grateful for the opportunity to have a chance to play them again.”

NC State in the ACC Tournament

Round: Second

Opponent: Pitt

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

Tip time: 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 11

TV broadcast: ESPN2

Radio broadcast: Available here