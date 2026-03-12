SCOOP: NC State will open the 2026 season in Brazil. How much money will it make from the trip?

NC State is set to open the 2026 football season against Virginia at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. It’s a unique opportunity for the Wolfpack football to begin the new campaign, marking the first-ever college football game in South America.

But how much money will the Pack be paid for the event? Here are the terms of the contract between NC State and Athlete Advantage, the company running the neutral-site tilt, according to documents obtained by TheWolfpacker.com via an open records request:

– NC State will receive a guaranteed payment of $2 million within 30 calendar days of the event from Athlete Advantage. Additionally, the Wolfpack will receive 10 percent of the Fan Pack revenue through ticket sales, but it is not to exceed $500,0000, while also getting 20 percent of the net proceeds from sponsorship commissions within 30 days of the event concluding.

– Athlete Advantage will pay for the travel and stay for 200 people in NC State’s traveling party. It includes a chartered plane for those making the trip and any football equipment that can make it on the plane. The rest of the equipment will be up to NC State in paying for to get to Brazil that does not fit on the chartered plane.

– The trip itinerary is five days, four nights in a “4-5 star hotel” with five meals provided per day. In addition, NC State will be given tourism opportunities, community events, training grounds and ground transportation for every event by Athlete Advantage.

– Athlete Advantage will also provide commercial plane tickets for 75 members of the marching band and cheer, as well as “secondary personnel as deemed by the university to execute tailgate and hailtime events. These people — two administrators, up to 60 band members and up to 13 cheerleaders and mascots — will be on a four-day, three-night trip with breakfast provided each day. Ground transportation will be provided to each event.

– If either party, NC State or Athlete Advantage, were to cancel the event, the other entity would receive $1.5 million in a cancellation fee. In addition, if the U.S. Secretary of State’s Office issues a Level 3 or 4 Travel Advisory or the CDC issues a Level 3 or 4 Travel Health notice for Brazil, the cancellation fee will not have to be paid.

What isn’t included?

— NC State is responsible for paying for Passports, if members don’t currently have one, and Visas for its travel party to enter Brazil. As of now, a Visa to enter the country is $80.90 per person, which would total north of $22,000 if the travel party is at the capacity of 275 people (players, coaches, staff, cheer and band) between the chartered flight and commercial airliners.

— NC State is responsible for paying for added insurance or additional equipment needed during its stay in Brazil.