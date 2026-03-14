NC State women’s basketball bracketology: Where Wolfpack projects to play in NCAA Tournament

Even though it went one-and-done in the ACC Tournament with an 18-point quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame, NC State women’s basketball is still positioned to make the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight iteration of the event.

It, however, will have to go on the road to begin another quest for a deep run in March.

TheWolfpacker.com compiled four national bracket projections to get a better understanding of where the program might be headed with its eight combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 victories. But at this point, there’s no complete consensus on a seed line, nor where Wes Moore and his squad will play next week.

HerHoopStats had the highest projected seed for NC State, placing it as a 6-seed on Michigan’s campus against the winner of a First Four matchup between Arizona State and Richmond. The victor of this matchup would face off with the 3-seed Wolverines or 14-seed Green Bay in Ann Arbor.

While the outlets weren’t able to come to a complete agreement on a seed, the 7-seed line had a pair of predictions. The Athletic had the Wolfpack against 10-seed South Dakota State on LSU’s campus before playing either the 2-seeded Tigers or 15-seed Jacksonville in Baton Rouge, while USA Today had 10-seed Richmond as NC State’s foe at Vanderbilt with the 2-seeded hosts or 15-seed FDU waiting in the second round.

Rounding out the national bracket projections is ESPN, which placed the Wolfpack as an 8-seed against 9-seed Iowa State on UConn’s campus. The winner of that matchup would be in line to play either the top-seeded Huskies or 16-seed FDU/Howard in Storrs.

NC State’s NCAA Tournament results under Wes Moore

2025: 2-seed, lost in Sweet 16 to LSU

2024: 3-seed, lost in Final Four to South Carolina

2023: 7-seed, lost in first round to Princeton

2022: 1-seed, lost in Elite Eight to UConn

2021: 1-seed, lost in Sweet 16 to Indiana

2019: 3-seed, lost in Sweet 16 to Iowa

2018: 4-seed, lost in Sweet 16 to Mississippi State

2017: 6-seed, lost in second round to Texas

2014: 5-seed, lost in first round to BYU